Dakota Access developer, publication argue over lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Texas-based developer of the Dakota Access pipeline and a Florida-based environmental publication are arguing in court over whether something billed as a social movement can be sued.

Energy Transfer Partners in August sued Earth First!, Greenpeace and BankTrack in federal court in North Dakota, alleging they disseminated false information about the $3.8 billion pipeline. The company seeks damages approaching $1 billion.

Greenpeace and BankTrack have called the lawsuit meritless and asked it be dismissed. ETP lawyers want a judge to declare that Earth First! also has been served with the lawsuit, via Earth First! Journal.

The journal has a post office box in Lake Worth, Florida. Attorney Pamela Spees argues it's "separate and distinct" from Earth First!, which she calls a "philosophy."

ETP attorneys say Earth First! is trying to "hide" from liability.