EPA mum on whether failed Trump nominee is still on the job

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is refusing to say whether President Donald Trump's failed pick to oversee chemical safety will continue to work there as a senior adviser, a role that doesn't require Senate confirmation.

Michael L. Dourson withdrew his nomination Wednesday to serve as head of the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention amid bipartisan opposition in the Senate.

Dourson has been working at EPA for at least two months as a senior adviser to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, an arrangement Democrats have said could be illegal without Senate confirmation.

EPA did not respond Wednesday or Thursday to inquiries about Dourson's current employment status at the agency.

The agency has also refused to disclose Dourson's taxpayer-funded salary. Other senior advisers to Pruitt are paid more than $170,000 annually.