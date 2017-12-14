The Latest: Sheriff: Facebook post led search for lawmaker

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on the death of a Kentucky state lawmaker accused of sexual assault (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

An ominous Facebook post from a Kentucky lawmaker facing sexual assault allegations is part of what prompted his family to report him missing to a local sheriff's department.

Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Dan Johnson's wife reported him missing on Wednesday night when she could not reach him after reading a message he posted to Facebook saying "heaven is my home" and asking people to care for his wife.

Tinnell said a neighbor found Johnson's body near a bridge in Mount Washington. Tinnell said it appears Johnson shot himself.

Authorities recovered 40 mm pistol by Johnson's body. Tinnell says authorities have a warrant to search Johnson's car and are doing various forensic tests.

___

3:51 a.m.

A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has died of an apparent suicide.

Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings says state Rep. Dan Johnson died from a single gunshot Wednesday night on Greenwell Ford Road in Mount Washington, Kentucky. Billings said Johnson stopped his car at the end of a bridge in a secluded area and got out. Billings says it was "probably suicide." He said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The 57-year-old Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016. On Monday, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published an account from a woman saying Johnson sexually assaulted her in the basement of his home in 2013. Louisville police investigated the matter but closed the case and did not file charges.

Johnson told reporters Tuesday the accusations were "totally false."