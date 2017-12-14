Egypt to sign deal to help resumption of Russian flights

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian Aviation Ministry officials say a security protocol is soon to be signed with Russia to prepare for the resumption of Russian flights to Egypt after more than a two-year hiatus.

Aviation Minister Sherif Fathi headed to Moscow on Thursday to meet with his Russian counterpart to finalize the agreement.

The aviation officials say they expect Russian flights to resume by early 2018. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk to reporters.

Moscow suspended flights to Egypt after an Islamic State bomb brought down a Russian airliner over Sinai, killing all 224 people on board. The attack decimated Egypt's vital tourism industry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Cairo on Monday the deal on the resumption of flights could be signed "in the nearest time."