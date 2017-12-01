Taiwan badminton champion Tai Tzu-ying loses to Thai rival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world’s No.1 woman badminton player, Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), lost for the first time at the BWF World Superseries in Dubai Thursday, to No.6-ranked Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

The 23-year-old from Kaohsiung became a star in her native Taiwan after participating in the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade last August.

At the World Superseries, she unexpectedly lost 18-21, 17-21 to her Thai rival, less than 24 hours after defeating Chen Yufei of China.

In the All England Open final last March, Tai still defeated Ratchanok, but in Dubai, she pushed her first game until the score was 17-18, but she failed to improve on the situation.

During the second game, the score stood at 12-12 before the Thai player launched a tough attack, racking up an insurmountable lead.

In order to make it to the final four, Tai needs to beat South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun on Friday, with Ratchanok having to defeat Chen.