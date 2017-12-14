Dazzling flora sea at Guanshan Riverbank Park in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Highlighting festive themes for the coming New Year, Taipei’s Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) has planted 140,000 plant pots at Taipei's Gaunshan Riverbank Park (觀山河濱公園), creating a vivid landscape characterized by curvy color belts in red, pink, and orange hues that injects a tinge of warmth to the surroundings amidst the humid and cold winter.

Gaunshan Riverbank Park boasts a vast area, with of land of 4,000 square meters, according to the HEO. The dazzling flora sea can be seen from Guanshan (Keelung River No.5) floodgate and the cycling trails along First and Second MacArthur Bridges.

A variety of winter flowering plants are blooming at the riverside park from late December through January, and these include Petunia, Salvia farinacea, Wax begonia, and Mexican marigold, according to the HEO. Flower enthusiasts and tourists should not miss out on the opportunity to take in the breathtaking views.

Public Transportation:

MRT: Take Songshan Xindian Line and disembark at MRT Songshan Station (Exit 1), and walk along Ln.709 of Bade Road Section 4. Enter Raohe (Keelung River No.4) floodgate and proceed towards First MacArthur Bridge.

Bus: Take Bus 63, 286 (Shuttle), 307, B27, BR1, or Minsheng Metro Bus and disembark at Xindong Borough Stop. Walk towards Minsheng-Tayou intersection and turn right to enter Guanshan (Keelung River No.5) floodgate.

Driving directions:

Take National Highway No.1 and exit at Binjiang Interchange. Drive along Fuyuan Street to Minsheng-Tayou intersection and turn left to enter Guanshan (Keelung River No.5) floodgate.

(photo courtesy of HEO)

(photo courtesy of HEO)

(photo courtesy of HEO)

(photo courtesy of HEO)

(photo courtesy of HEO)