Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 14, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;WSW;14;82%;76%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;26;17;Nice with some sun;26;18;SE;17;49%;9%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;18;6;Partly sunny, nice;17;6;NW;7;77%;8%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;17;10;Clouds and sun;17;11;WSW;14;66%;71%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;5;0;A stray shower;4;2;NW;10;92%;65%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;A bit of ice;1;-1;N;12;82%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and chilly;6;-3;Sunny, but chilly;6;-2;ESE;10;60%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-11;-23;Sunny, but cold;-11;-24;ESE;8;71%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;37;25;A t-storm around;37;25;ENE;10;42%;43%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, mild;19;9;Partly sunny;17;11;WSW;8;71%;16%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;More clouds than sun;23;16;Partly sunny;24;17;WSW;12;55%;44%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;Mostly sunny;21;7;NW;8;51%;5%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;33;22;A shower or two;31;22;ESE;8;69%;62%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;28;15;E;11;56%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;35;25;Showers around;32;24;ESE;8;66%;70%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;16;9;Mainly cloudy;16;5;NW;22;56%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;0;-4;Some sun;4;-6;NW;18;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;13;7;Rain and drizzle;15;7;SSE;17;68%;68%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower;4;0;Periods of sun;3;-1;SW;11;83%;36%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;6;Clearing;18;8;SE;10;71%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorm;25;18;A t-storm in spots;24;17;NNE;13;75%;75%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;4;2;Mostly cloudy;7;1;SW;15;74%;55%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;5;1;A stray shower;5;1;NW;11;87%;75%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;10;3;Clouds and sun, mild;11;3;ESE;8;83%;16%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;7;3;Showers;9;2;NNW;14;75%;95%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;31;20;Sunny and very warm;33;24;NNE;13;45%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;32;18;A t-storm around;32;18;NNW;7;44%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;8;-2;Partial sunshine;9;-1;WNW;9;42%;5%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Decreasing clouds;22;13;N;10;53%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;SSE;16;46%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;ENE;5;55%;57%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNE;16;73%;70%;6

Chicago, United States;A few flurries;-2;-5;Mostly cloudy;0;-2;SW;24;62%;38%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;Showers and t-storms;31;24;ENE;9;77%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;4;1;Mostly cloudy;3;0;WSW;15;83%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;25;19;High clouds;27;21;NNE;22;40%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Mostly sunny;14;4;SSW;11;44%;10%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;31;25;Turning sunny;32;25;NNE;17;74%;38%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;18;8;Hazy sun;20;8;NNW;12;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;5;-3;Warmer;15;2;SW;11;19%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Nice with some sun;28;14;NNW;9;68%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A thunderstorm;33;23;SSW;8;71%;63%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Windy this morning;6;3;Partly sunny, chilly;6;0;WNW;26;84%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;5;-3;Sunshine;9;-1;N;11;31%;11%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;13;Clouds and sun;17;12;W;22;85%;72%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;17;15;Low clouds;18;15;NNE;11;83%;67%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;26;17;A t-storm in spots;23;15;E;13;76%;64%;9

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;24;14;Partial sunshine;26;21;NE;10;69%;69%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds limiting sun;1;-1;A bit of snow;2;-1;S;20;94%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sunshine;32;22;ESE;6;72%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;24;17;Mostly cloudy;23;15;NNE;11;62%;28%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;26;21;Showers;26;20;NNW;26;53%;85%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;ESE;10;57%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;17;4;Hazy sun;17;3;NW;9;65%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds breaking;15;12;Mild with sunshine;17;12;S;11;69%;13%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;24;Downpours;31;24;W;15;76%;98%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;29;22;Partly sunny;29;21;N;12;58%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;NNE;13;48%;24%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cold;1;-6;Cold with some sun;3;-8;NW;7;42%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;25;11;Hazy sun and breezy;24;12;NE;23;35%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;4;Sunny and pleasant;23;3;S;8;36%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Sunny and nice;32;18;NNE;17;24%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;2;0;Spotty showers;4;3;S;10;90%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NE;17;63%;41%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;Partly sunny;33;23;WSW;9;65%;85%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;N;10;64%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;NNW;7;74%;73%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;3;A t-storm in spots;16;2;ENE;14;54%;48%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;SW;12;78%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;23;18;Mostly cloudy;22;18;S;13;74%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;14;A shower or two;16;7;N;14;87%;56%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;6;2;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;NW;19;84%;33%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;26;10;Mostly sunny, warm;26;12;ESE;7;23%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Periods of sun, nice;31;25;SSW;10;69%;42%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;13;8;A stray shower;13;1;N;12;62%;41%;2

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;30;27;A shower or two;31;27;NE;13;71%;91%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;23;A t-storm around;30;24;NNW;9;79%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;31;22;Cloudy;30;22;N;9;58%;69%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;SSW;13;46%;5%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;7;Partly sunny;24;9;S;12;29%;20%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;22;12;Lots of sun, nice;24;16;NNE;8;50%;8%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;A shower in spots;2;-2;SSE;13;80%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;24;Sunshine and nice;30;25;E;18;66%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Sunny;32;23;NNE;13;47%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-12;-17;Increasing clouds;-9;-10;NNE;2;77%;80%;2

Moscow, Russia;A wintry mix;1;-1;Cloudy with a flurry;2;-1;SSE;10;85%;57%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;28;22;Hazy sun;30;22;N;11;51%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;27;14;A stray t-shower;27;15;N;13;54%;70%;10

New York, United States;A little a.m. snow;2;-6;Mostly cloudy, cold;-1;-3;WSW;9;48%;26%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Thickening clouds;21;8;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;NNE;8;68%;10%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-15;-18;Variable cloudiness;-14;-18;SSW;12;82%;0%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;8;1;Clouds and sun;10;3;S;5;62%;11%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;0;-4;Mostly cloudy;-2;-6;NNW;11;68%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-13;-19;A little p.m. snow;-8;-10;SE;9;80%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;29;25;A p.m. shower or two;28;24;SE;10;83%;91%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;25;NW;13;72%;28%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;24;Brief showers;30;23;NE;13;73%;70%;7

Paris, France;A shower or two;7;3;A shower or two;6;1;NNW;13;62%;69%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;29;17;S;21;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Sun, some clouds;33;24;NNE;10;59%;7%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;11;59%;17%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;E;9;50%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Showers of rain/snow;5;0;SSW;17;68%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;3;-14;A snow shower;0;-12;WNW;6;50%;56%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;A little rain;21;11;SW;13;59%;68%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;19;8;Cloudy;17;12;SW;12;68%;77%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower;30;25;E;14;63%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and chilly;-1;-6;Increasing clouds;-3;-5;ESE;8;57%;3%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;1;1;Spotty showers;2;-1;SSE;16;89%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;22;Abundant sunshine;32;23;ENE;10;58%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;NNW;10;18%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A little rain;14;11;Rain;14;6;WSW;18;82%;95%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-3;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-1;S;15;65%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;17;9;Inc. clouds;16;11;NNW;10;61%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;ENE;12;64%;43%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;E;19;67%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Partly sunny;25;18;NNE;10;74%;15%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;26;4;Sunny and pleasant;24;4;WSW;8;22%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;33;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;WSW;10;29%;8%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;NNE;10;70%;10%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;13;A shower or two;14;3;N;11;74%;55%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;9;2;A little a.m. rain;7;4;SSE;8;94%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;2;-9;Rain and snow shower;2;-6;NW;4;40%;76%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;7;Rain and drizzle;9;6;NNE;15;79%;84%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A shower or t-storm;31;25;NNW;8;78%;75%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;13;-1;A shower or two;11;4;SSE;9;82%;55%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;A shower in places;30;23;ENE;21;71%;71%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;3;0;Spotty showers;3;0;NE;9;84%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;36;22;A t-storm in spots;26;22;NW;20;68%;64%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;22;18;Partly sunny;23;18;E;16;68%;35%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-2;A little snow;2;-2;SSE;13;83%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;2;-5;Sunshine, but chilly;4;-4;ENE;7;62%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;6;0;Sunshine;7;0;N;6;71%;9%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;Sunny;11;2;SE;11;32%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny;21;13;ENE;9;61%;27%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;15;10;Rain and drizzle;16;13;SE;10;58%;65%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;Mostly cloudy;9;2;N;9;57%;21%;1

Toronto, Canada;Areas of low clouds;-6;-9;Snow;-2;-5;W;21;81%;78%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;22;11;Increasing clouds;23;15;SSW;7;41%;65%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Increasing clouds;21;10;W;9;50%;55%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;-19;-26;Mostly cloudy, cold;-18;-26;WNW;13;65%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;9;4;Partly sunny;6;2;WNW;5;78%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;10;1;Mostly cloudy;7;0;WNW;16;70%;47%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;31;20;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;ENE;7;54%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;1;0;Rain and drizzle;2;-2;S;18;77%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Showers of rain/snow;3;-2;WSW;11;86%;64%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;22;18;N;35;62%;24%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;35;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;NNW;9;55%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;4;-5;Mostly sunny;7;-6;E;4;39%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius