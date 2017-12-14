Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 14, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A thunderstorm;86;76;WSW;9;82%;76%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;79;63;Nice with some sun;79;65;SE;11;49%;9%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;64;43;Partly sunny, nice;62;43;NW;4;77%;8%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;62;50;Clouds and sun;63;52;WSW;9;66%;71%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;41;33;A stray shower;40;36;NW;6;92%;65%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;34;23;A bit of ice;33;30;N;7;82%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and chilly;42;26;Sunny, but chilly;43;28;ESE;6;60%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;13;-9;Sunny, but cold;12;-11;ESE;5;71%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;99;76;A t-storm around;99;76;ENE;6;42%;43%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, mild;66;49;Partly sunny;63;51;WSW;5;71%;16%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;More clouds than sun;74;60;Partly sunny;75;62;WSW;7;55%;44%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;Mostly sunny;70;45;NW;5;51%;5%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;92;71;A shower or two;88;71;ESE;5;69%;62%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny;82;60;E;7;56%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;95;76;Showers around;90;75;ESE;5;66%;70%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;61;48;Mainly cloudy;60;41;NW;14;56%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;32;25;Some sun;39;21;NW;11;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;55;44;Rain and drizzle;59;44;SSE;10;68%;68%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower;40;32;Periods of sun;38;30;SW;7;83%;36%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;44;Clearing;65;47;SE;6;71%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorm;77;65;A t-storm in spots;75;63;NNE;8;75%;75%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;39;35;Mostly cloudy;44;33;SW;10;74%;55%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;41;34;A stray shower;40;34;NW;7;87%;75%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;51;37;Clouds and sun, mild;52;38;ESE;5;83%;16%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;45;38;Showers;48;36;NNW;9;75%;95%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;88;68;Sunny and very warm;91;76;NNE;8;45%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;90;64;A t-storm around;89;65;NNW;4;44%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;46;29;Partial sunshine;48;30;WNW;6;42%;5%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;Decreasing clouds;71;55;N;6;53%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;71;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;SSE;10;46%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;ENE;3;55%;57%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NNE;10;73%;70%;6

Chicago, United States;A few flurries;29;22;Mostly cloudy;32;28;SW;15;62%;38%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. showers;88;74;Showers and t-storms;87;75;ENE;6;77%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;40;34;Mostly cloudy;38;32;WSW;9;83%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;77;66;High clouds;80;70;NNE;14;40%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;Mostly sunny;57;39;SSW;7;44%;10%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;88;77;Turning sunny;90;76;NNE;10;74%;38%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;65;46;Hazy sun;68;46;NNW;8;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;42;26;Warmer;60;36;SW;7;19%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;Nice with some sun;82;58;NNW;6;68%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A thunderstorm;91;73;SSW;5;71%;63%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Windy this morning;42;37;Partly sunny, chilly;43;32;WNW;16;84%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;41;27;Sunshine;48;30;N;7;31%;11%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;64;56;Clouds and sun;63;53;W;13;85%;72%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;63;58;Low clouds;65;58;NNE;7;83%;67%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;79;62;A t-storm in spots;74;59;E;8;76%;64%;9

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;75;57;Partial sunshine;80;70;NE;6;69%;69%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds limiting sun;35;30;A bit of snow;36;31;S;12;94%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;74;Clouds and sunshine;90;72;ESE;4;72%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;76;63;Mostly cloudy;74;60;NNE;7;62%;28%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;80;69;Showers;79;68;NNW;16;53%;85%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;86;64;Mostly sunny, nice;85;63;ESE;6;57%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;62;39;Hazy sun;63;38;NW;5;65%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds breaking;59;53;Mild with sunshine;62;54;S;7;69%;13%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;76;Downpours;87;76;W;9;76%;98%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;85;71;Partly sunny;83;69;N;7;58%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;83;55;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;NNE;8;48%;24%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cold;35;21;Cold with some sun;38;17;NW;5;42%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;77;52;Hazy sun and breezy;76;53;NE;14;35%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;39;Sunny and pleasant;74;38;S;5;36%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;Sunny and nice;90;65;NNE;11;24%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;36;33;Spotty showers;39;37;S;6;90%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;76;An afternoon shower;88;75;NE;10;63%;41%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;Partly sunny;91;74;WSW;6;65%;85%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;86;60;Partly sunny, nice;82;56;N;6;64%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;NNW;4;74%;73%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;38;A t-storm in spots;60;36;ENE;9;54%;48%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a shower;88;76;A shower or two;87;77;SW;7;78%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;73;65;Mostly cloudy;72;65;S;8;74%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;56;A shower or two;61;45;N;9;87%;56%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;42;36;Partly sunny, chilly;41;32;NW;12;84%;33%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;78;50;Mostly sunny, warm;79;53;ESE;4;23%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;90;77;Periods of sun, nice;88;76;SSW;6;69%;42%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;55;47;A stray shower;55;34;N;8;62%;41%;2

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;87;81;A shower or two;87;80;NE;8;71%;91%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;74;A t-storm around;86;76;NNW;6;79%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;88;72;Cloudy;86;72;N;6;58%;69%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;82;54;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;SSW;8;46%;5%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;75;45;Partly sunny;75;48;S;7;29%;20%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;72;54;Lots of sun, nice;76;61;NNE;5;50%;8%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;32;29;A shower in spots;35;29;SSE;8;80%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;75;Sunshine and nice;86;76;E;11;66%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;Sunny;89;73;NNE;8;47%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;10;2;Increasing clouds;15;13;NNE;1;77%;80%;2

Moscow, Russia;A wintry mix;34;31;Cloudy with a flurry;35;31;SSE;6;85%;57%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;82;71;Hazy sun;86;72;N;7;51%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;81;57;A stray t-shower;80;59;N;8;54%;70%;10

New York, United States;A little a.m. snow;36;21;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;26;WSW;6;48%;26%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Thickening clouds;70;47;Mostly sunny, nice;68;48;NNE;5;68%;10%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;5;-1;Variable cloudiness;7;0;SSW;8;82%;0%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;46;34;Clouds and sun;49;37;S;3;62%;11%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;31;24;Mostly cloudy;28;21;NNW;7;68%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;9;-2;A little p.m. snow;18;15;SE;6;80%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;84;76;A p.m. shower or two;82;76;SE;6;83%;91%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;76;Partly sunny;88;76;NW;8;72%;28%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;74;Brief showers;86;74;NE;8;73%;70%;7

Paris, France;A shower or two;45;37;A shower or two;43;34;NNW;8;62%;69%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny;86;63;Partly sunny;84;63;S;13;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;92;75;Sun, some clouds;91;74;NNE;6;59%;7%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;75;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;7;59%;17%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;89;69;Partly sunny, nice;90;68;E;6;50%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;40;34;Showers of rain/snow;41;31;SSW;11;68%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;37;6;A snow shower;32;10;WNW;4;50%;56%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;A little rain;69;52;SW;8;59%;68%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;66;46;Cloudy;63;54;SW;8;68%;77%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower;87;77;E;9;63%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and chilly;29;21;Increasing clouds;27;23;ESE;5;57%;3%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;34;33;Spotty showers;35;29;SSE;10;89%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;71;Abundant sunshine;89;74;ENE;6;58%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;74;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;NNW;6;18%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A little rain;58;52;Rain;58;43;WSW;11;82%;95%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;34;27;Cloudy, snow showers;36;31;S;9;65%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;63;48;Inc. clouds;61;52;NNW;6;61%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;76;59;A t-storm in spots;80;60;ENE;7;64%;43%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;85;78;E;12;67%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;Partly sunny;77;65;NNE;6;74%;15%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;79;39;Sunny and pleasant;75;39;WSW;5;22%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;91;61;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;WSW;6;29%;8%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;NNE;6;70%;10%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;55;A shower or two;57;37;N;7;74%;55%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;48;35;A little a.m. rain;44;38;SSE;5;94%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;36;16;Rain and snow shower;36;20;NW;3;40%;76%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;45;Rain and drizzle;48;43;NNE;10;79%;84%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A shower or t-storm;87;78;NNW;5;78%;75%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;55;30;A shower or two;52;40;SSE;5;82%;55%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;A shower in places;86;73;ENE;13;71%;71%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;38;32;Spotty showers;37;32;NE;6;84%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;96;71;A t-storm in spots;79;72;NW;13;68%;64%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;72;65;Partly sunny;74;65;E;10;68%;35%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;30;28;A little snow;36;29;SSE;8;83%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;36;23;Sunshine, but chilly;39;25;ENE;4;62%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;44;32;Sunshine;45;31;N;4;71%;9%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;51;34;Sunny;51;36;SE;7;32%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;72;59;Partly sunny;69;56;ENE;5;61%;27%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;60;50;Rain and drizzle;62;56;SE;6;58%;65%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;48;36;Mostly cloudy;48;36;N;5;57%;21%;1

Toronto, Canada;Areas of low clouds;22;17;Snow;29;23;W;13;81%;78%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;71;53;Increasing clouds;74;59;SSW;4;41%;65%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;65;45;Increasing clouds;69;49;W;6;50%;55%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;-2;-16;Mostly cloudy, cold;-1;-14;WNW;8;65%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;49;39;Partly sunny;44;35;WNW;3;78%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;49;34;Mostly cloudy;44;33;WNW;10;70%;47%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;87;68;Mostly sunny, warm;87;66;ENE;4;54%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;34;31;Rain and drizzle;35;29;S;11;77%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;40;32;Showers of rain/snow;38;29;WSW;7;86%;64%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;66;59;Partly sunny;72;64;N;22;62%;24%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;94;64;Mostly sunny;91;65;NNW;6;55%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;40;22;Mostly sunny;45;21;E;2;39%;1%;2

