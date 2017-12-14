Froome says 'wealth of info' can show he's not a cheater

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome says a "wealth of information" can prove his innocence after failing a doping test.

The Team Sky rider has to explain to the UCI why a urine sample provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.

Froome dismissed any suggestion he is a cheat by saying "I knew I was being tested."

In an interview conducted by broadcaster Sky, Froome says he followed "protocol and I have not overstepped any boundaries," something that can be proved by "a wealth of information from within the team."

Rival rider Tony Martin questioned why the UCI hadn't suspended Froome, writing on Facebook that it was a "scandal."