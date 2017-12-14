Italian agents circle in on fugitive Mafia boss

MILAN (AP) — Italian law enforcement is circling in on Italy's most wanted Mafioso fugitive, executing dozens of search warrants on known associates of Matteo Messina Denaro.

The news agency ANSA said that 200 agents on Thursday were searching the homes and businesses of some 30 mafiosi in the Trapani area of western Sicily. All are under investigation for aiding Denaro's flight.

Denaro, a fugitive since 1993, is considered a possible successor to the "boss of bosses" Salvatore "Toto" Riina, who died last month while serving 26 life sentences.

The sting was the latest move to root out Denaro, 55, who has long evaded arrest for his role in the bombing assassination of magistrates in the 1990s as well as other Mafia hits and crimes.