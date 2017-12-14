3rd Ashes test: Australia vs. England Scoreboard

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday after the first day of the third Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the WACA ground:
|England won the toss
|England, 1st Innings
Alastair Cook lbw b Starc 7
Mark Stoneman c Paine b Starc 56
James Vince c Paine b Hazlewood 25
Joe Root c Paine b Cummins 20
Dawid Malan not out 110
Jonny Bairstow not out 75
Extras (8b,2lb,1nb,1w) 12
TOTAL: (for four wickets) 305.
Overs: 89. Batting time: 394 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-89, 3-115, 4-131.
Still to bat: Mooen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 19-3-79-2, Josh Hazlewood 20-7-62-1 (1nb), Pat Cummins 21-6-60-1 (1w), Nathan Lyon 19-4-61-0, Mitchell Marsh 7-1-25-0, Steve Smith 3-1-8-0.
Series: Australia leads 5-match series 2-0.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan; Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.