Taiwan Navy mixes models with Marines in 2018 calendar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Navy Calendar has combined Navy staff, models and Capital Futures (群益期貨) to offer an eyeful of the Navy life to the public for a good cause, the China Times reported Thursday.

With the new year rapidly approaching, the time to buy calendars and agendas has arrived again.

One of the most eye-catching calendars to appear this year-end comes from the Navy, which has chosen to present pictures of its healthy Marines running, shooting and strutting along with female models under the theme of “warm-hearted heroes.”

The Navy Command said it had run a first print of 5,000 copies for distribution to corporations, organizations and the public, with the proceeds going to funds aiding military families and victims of rare diseases.

The professional photographers and designers involved in the project spend about half a year working on the calendar, according to the China Times report.