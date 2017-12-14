All consumer coupons to boost low tourist season in Taiwan’s Penghu grabbed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—All of the consumer vouchers issued by the government of Taiwan’s offshore Penghu County Government, totaling NT$16.4 million in value, to boost the traditionally low tourist season during the archipelago’s winter months have been taken, much faster than the county government expected.

According to the consumer coupon plan, the tourism coupons will be issued between Nov. 21, 2017 and Feb. 10 next year, and each out-of-county tourist visiting Penghu during this period of time will be eligible to receive coupons worth NT$1,100 (staying two nights) or NT$500 (staying one night) by showing a valid flight or boat ticket, along with an identity card or passport.

All the coupons, which are planned by the local government to be issued over a period of two and a half months, were grabbed in 23 days.

According to Penghu County statistics, a total of 16,307 tourists have taken advantage of the offers.

The county government expressed its gratitude to members of the public for their enthusiastic support of the scheme, saying that it will continue to plan other tourism promoting activities to attract more visitors to the archipelago.



The county government said the consumer coupons can be used until February 12, 2018.