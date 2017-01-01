11 Taiwanese to face Indonesian firing squad next year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Despite a brief reprieve this month, the 11 Taiwanese citizens who have been sentenced to death for drug offenses are still on track to face the firing squad as early as January of 2018, announced the Indonesian government Tuesday (Dec. 12), reported SETN.

The 11 Taiwanese sentenced to death for drug trafficking by Indonesian district and high courts have been identified as Chen Chia-wei (陳嘉偉), Wang An-kang (王安康), and Lo Chih-cheng (羅至誠), as well as eight other Taiwanese citizens who have had their names partially concealed with the following surnames: Lin (林), Chen (陳), Chuang (莊), Li (李), Shih (石), Wu (吳), Hung (洪), and Yeh (葉).

Although eight of the 11 have not completed the judicial process, experts believe that given Indonesia's track record with death penalty cases, their chances of appealing their sentences are slim.

All death row inmates, including the Taiwanese were given a brief reprieve on Tuesday, when Indonesian prosecutors disclosed that they will not execute any more prisoners for the remainder of this year. However, they added that executions will resume as soon as Jan. 2018.



Cache of illegal drugs seized by Indonesian authorities. (CNA image)

As part of the country's war on drugs, Indonesian President Joko Widodo is intensifying the severity of punishments, and has even told his police officers to "gun down" drug traffickers if necessary, especially foreigners, said John Chen (陳忠), head of the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Indonesia. Chen was quoted by CNA as warning Taiwanese citizens "not for one moment to consider smuggling drugs to Indonesia."

Taiwan also uses shooting as the main method to execute criminals condemned to death, though it is delivered by a single handgun to the heart or the brain stem, as opposed to a squad of riflemen aiming for the heart, as is the case in Indonesia.