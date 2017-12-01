Taiwan’s economic growth to stay above 2 percent in 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s economy will again grow by at least 2 percent in 2018, the Taiwan Research Institute (TRI, 台綜院) predicted Thursday.

For 2017, the country’s Gross Domestic Product probably grew by 2.53 percent, while next year’s figure would be slightly lower at 2.31 percent, according to the Taipei-based think tank.

The slightly falling figure could be blamed on the slowing pace of the global economy and of world trade, with growth in most advanced economies expected to be less than optimal next year.

“Over the past year, we finally saw a government’s determination to solve the long-term low in investments,” the Chinese-language Liberty Times quoted TRI President Wu Tsai-yi as saying.

He praised the government for its policies showing plans to do away with the barriers to further developing Taiwan’s economy.

Factors such as export and import orders and industrial production data all showed the economy forging ahead for most of this year until now, allowing experts to predict a GDP growth of 2.53 percent for this year, Wu added.

He cautioned however that the impetus for growth was still relatively weak, explaining why growth in 2018 might be slightly lower.