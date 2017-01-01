New Taipei teen hangs himself after father refuses to buy a scooter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 17-year-old teenager was found to be dead in his room in New Taipei's Tucheng District yesterday (Dec. 13) from an apparent hanging, after his father refused to give him a scooter, just two months ahead of this 18th birthday, reported SETN.

At approximately 6 a.m. yesterday, firefighters received a call from a man saying "My son has died!" When rescuers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old male had apparently hung himself in his bedroom and showing now signs of life. His father said his suicide was likely because of a dispute they had over a scooter.

According to an initial police investigation, the deceased has been identified as a second-year vocational student surnmed Fan (范). As he was only two months away from his 18th birthday, the previous evening he asked his father if he give him a scooter in advance, and even said that he was willing to take an part-time job to help pay for it.

However, his father refused because he had not yet reached 18 years of age and he did not yet have a license. When refused his son's request, he said he had no idea he would take such a drastic action.

In the morning, when he knocked on his son's door to wake him to go to school, he did not hear a response for a long period of time. When he opened the door, he was horrified to see that his son had hanged himself. Despite the efforts of paramedics, who rushed him to the hospital, they were unable to save his life.