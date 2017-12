TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre on a system, called KAI-TAK, developing east of Manila.

The tropical low air pressure has now officially formed this year's 26th typhoon named Kai-Tak, the name of the former international airport in Hong Kong. At present, it is predicted to move to the west, affecting Taiwan at the least. However, It could become a strong tropical storm, with heavy rain.