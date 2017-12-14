Rare romantic scenery visited by ‘Empress Ki’: the heart-echoing ‘Black Forest’ in Taipei's Zhuzihu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The “Black Forest” in Zhuzihu (竹子湖)of Taipei's Beitou District has been known as a great location for bridal photo shots. In October 2014, Ha Ji-Won (河智苑), a famous actress-singer from South Korea, came to Taipei to film a scene in the woods, according to Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO). The location picked was the “Echoing Hearts”(心心相印) scenic spot built by the GEO.

GEO Director Huang Li-Yuan(黃立遠) said the tall and straight Chinese firs are densely grown inside the Black Forest along the country roads in Zhuzihu. With sunlight shining through gaps between the trees to form shadows, the Black Forest is a hot pick for photo-taking by newlyweds or couples, he added.

Here, the GEO specially built “Echoing Hearts,” a piece of installation art that represents pure love, to complement the surrounding thick forest, adding a romantic aura found in fairy tales and offering a great spot for lovers to take picture for a sweet and happy memory.

The place can be reached by bus S 8 or S 9 . Alight at the “Hushan Elementary School” stop and walk along the road to reach the Black Forest. The installation art is approx. 500 meters of walking distance from the bus stop.

The Black Forest is located in the proximity of the Waterwheel House Trail (水車寮步道) and the newly completed irrigation ditch trail (水圳步徑) that were featured in a December 12 story on Taiwan News. Tourists are recommended to take a leisurely stroll in the area and visit all these places at one stroke. The Black Forest can also be reached via the Waterwheel House Trail.

There are also restaurants in the area that offer special fresh and sweet treats of the mountain.

The “Hushan Elementary School” stop (photo courtesy of GEO)

Entrance of Waterwheel House Trail (photo courtesy of GEO))

Black Forest (photo courtesy of GEO)

"Echoing Hearts" in the Black Forest (photo courtesy of GEO)

Echoing Hearts (photo courtesy of GEO)

Black Forest (photo courtesy of GEO)