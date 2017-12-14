Taichung Metro to be ready by end of 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Work on the Taichung Metro Green Line is ahead of schedule, making test runs possible late next year, reports said Thursday.

The Green Line is a rapid transit system with steel-wheel trains running on steel rails, and the way it was constructed will efficiently reduce vibrations and noises up to 45 dB.

The test run will be implemented by the end of 2018. Taichung City's mayor, Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), was accompanied by Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Wang Yi-chuan (王義川) on an inspection of the machine factory in Beitun Thursday.

According to the Central News Agency (中央社), Lin said that in Taichung City, about 10 percent of the population takes public transport but it is expected to double. He also mentioned that the metro system could be said to be the safest, most convenient public transport. They also have the intention of completing the infrastructure by extending the metro railway to Changhua, and building a circular line to link up the mountain and sea line.