'We Are South' art and music festival in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – People in Southern Taiwan can look forward to a weekend full of music, art, and food as part of the We Are South festival happening in Kaohsiung this weekend, from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17.

The We Are South music festival is not your typical single venue festival, with a host of live houses, bars and other establishments all participating together, to create a vibrant weekend of fun and music the spans the entire city.

The event is being sponsored by Jack Daniels, Uber and a host of local venues and restaurants.

Performances are scheduled for live houses, bars, restaurants, and cafes throughout the city. Seven major participating venues include; Brickyard, Venue, Rocks, IOT, Madker Live House, ZZyZx, and the Checkered Record Club, but there are many others.

Customers that buy a single ticket to the city-wide festival will have access to all the venues to see the bands and artists of their choice throughout the entire weekend.

There is a spectacular lineup of bands and DJs, and definitely something to suit each person’s unique tastes. There are also a group of artists that will be performing or creating artwork at surprise times and locations over the weekend.

For the vibrant scene of independent musicians and artists in Southern Taiwan, We Are South is more than just a music festival, it is a region's declaration of its own artistic expression, talent, and ambition in the 21st century.

The Mission Statement on the event's website reads:

For anyone near Kaohsiung or anywhere in Taiwan for that matter, if you are looking for some of the best indie music around, then Kaohsiung is the place to be this weekend!

For more info on the event check out the official webpage or the FB event page.