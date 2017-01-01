6 Vietnamese workers die during fire in illegal dormitory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The remains of six Vietnamese workers were recovered today after a massive blaze struck a factory and what is suspected of being an illegally constructed dormitory, with five other Vietnamese employees also sustaining injuries in Taoyuan early this morning (Dec. 14).

At 2:09 a.m. this morning (Dec. 14), the Taoyuan Fire Department received a report of a fire in a factory in the city's Luzhu district, where it dispatched 43 firetrucks and ambulances and 107 firefighters.

The fire department said that when firefighters arrived on the scene a massive blaze was roaring through the two-story factory which was covered in metal siding.

Out of the 12 Vietnamese employees housed in a second floor dormitory inside in a warehouse of the factory, one was on duty and not inside dorm, while firefighters were able to rescue five, including a 30-year-old man surnamed Chu (朱), who jumped from the 2nd floor and suffered a sprained right ankle and burns to his face, and a 26-year-old man surnamed Nguyen (阮), who sustained burns to his arms and legs, both of whom were sent to Chang Gung Hospital.

After the fire was finally extinguished almost exactly four hours later at 6:10 a.m., six Vietnamese workers were still unaccounted for. After extensive searching, the remains of the six victims were finally found, burned beyond recognition, at 11:30 a.m.. reported CNA.

Officials believe the source of the fire was a two-story worker dormitory which spread to the insulation and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic stored on the first floor of the factory, eventually engulfing an area of 1,000 square meters in flames.