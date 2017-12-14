England allrounder Stokes hits 93 in New Zealand T20 match

England cricketer Ben Stokes walks from the field following his innings of 97 runs in his match for the Canterbury Kings against the Otago Volts in a
England cricketer Ben Stokes walks from the field following his innings of 97 runs in his match for The Canterbury Kings against the Otago Volts in a
England cricketer Ben Stokes takes a drink during his innings of 97 runs in his match for the Canterbury Kings against the Otago Volts in a Twenty/20
England cricketer Ben Stokes, second right, shakes hands with his Canterbury Kings teammates following their 134 run win over the Otago Volts in a Twe
England cricketer Ben Stokes watches as he hits a ball during his innings of 97 runs in his match for the Canterbury Kings against the Otago Volts in
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Allrounder Ben Stokes hit seven sixes in a 47-ball innings of 93 in a Twenty20 match for Canterbury province Thursday which sends the strongest signal yet that he is ready for a recall to the England test team during its current Ashes series in Australia.
Banned from playing for England while prosecutors consider whether he will be charged over a nightclub incident at Bristol in September, Stokes also hit six fours as he raced to a half century from 29 balls.
He then took a wicket and a catch as Canterbury bowled out Otago province for 83 to win by 134 runs.