Palestinians, a large Jerusalem minority, feel Trump snub

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital has stirred defiance and new fears of marginalization among the city's Palestinian residents.

Trump has said he simply acknowledged reality with his nod to Israel, but omitted a specific mention of Jerusalem's large Palestinian minority, or 37 percent of the population.

Despite Israel's portrayal of Jerusalem as united, stark differences have emerged on the ground between Arab and Jewish neighborhood.

Palestinians make up 37 percent of Jerusalem's population of 866,000, up from 26 percent in 1967 when Israel captured east Jerusalem, expanded the city's boundaries into the West Bank and annexed the enlarged municipal area to its capital.

The international community says east Jerusalem is occupied territory and its must be determined in negotiations with the Palestinians.