|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|Toronto
|18
|8
|.692
|4
|New York
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|Philadelphia
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|Brooklyn
|11
|15
|.423
|11
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Miami
|13
|14
|.481
|1½
|Orlando
|11
|18
|.379
|4½
|Charlotte
|10
|17
|.370
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|21
|.222
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Milwaukee
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Indiana
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Detroit
|14
|13
|.519
|5½
|Chicago
|7
|20
|.259
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|San Antonio
|19
|9
|.679
|4
|New Orleans
|15
|14
|.517
|8½
|Memphis
|8
|20
|.286
|15
|Dallas
|8
|20
|.286
|15
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Denver
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Portland
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Utah
|13
|15
|.464
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|15
|.423
|10
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|16
|.385
|11
|Sacramento
|9
|18
|.333
|12½
|Phoenix
|9
|21
|.300
|14
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 123, Atlanta 114
Denver 103, Detroit 84
New York 113, L.A. Lakers 109, OT
Brooklyn 103, Washington 98
Dallas 95, San Antonio 89
Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 112, OT
Sacramento 99, Phoenix 92
|Wednesday's Games
L.A. Clippers 106, Orlando 95
Oklahoma City 100, Indiana 95
Washington 93, Memphis 87
Boston 124, Denver 118
Portland 102, Miami 95
Chicago 103, Utah 100
New Orleans 115, Milwaukee 108
Toronto 115, Phoenix 109
Houston 108, Charlotte 96
|Thursday's Games
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.