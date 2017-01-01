LINE finally enables 'unsend' feature 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's most popular, and in some cases most dreaded, social messaging app LINE announced yesterday (Dec. 13) that it is adding a function that allows users to retrieve messages and content sent via the app within a 24-hour window.

The new feature will allow users to "unsend" messages and content they had sent to both individuals and groups. The retrieval feature works regardless of whether the originally intended recipient (s) had read the message.

The kinds of messages that can be unsent include: text and voice messages, stickers, images, videos, URLs, Line Music links, contacts, location information, files, and call history, according to TechCrunch.

The catch is that the recipient (s) must have the updated version of LINE for the new retrieval feature to work. Text stating that the message had been recalled will also appear, leaving a trace of the message that once existed.

LINE is late in the game to introduce this feature compared to its competitors, with WeChat, Vibe, and WhatsApp, having introduced an unsend function in 2014, 2015, and in October of this year, respectively.

LINE, A Japanese subsidiary of the South Korean internet search giant Naver, is the most popular mobile social messaging app in Taiwan with both Android and iOS users, according to SimilarWeb.

Many Taiwanese have started to dread the mobile social media app as it increasingly is being used by management to request employees to work on projects outside of the office. With 18 million of its 23 million citizens using LINE, Taiwan is among the top four largest markets for the social media app in the world, with the other three being Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

In September, after firing an employee last year because he was the last person to check a message posted in a group on LINE, the general manager of a New Taipei City pharmacy chain Web-An (安生活事業公司), Lin Wei-cheng (林威成), was ordered by a New Taipei City court to pay the former employee NT$650,000 (US$21,430) in compensation for violating the labor law and provide a document stating that he was involuntarily terminated.