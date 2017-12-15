Indian Opposition candidate takes dig at Modi over Taiwan mushrooms 

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Taking a dig at Prime Minister and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi, opposition Congress party candidate and Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders, Alpesh Thakur, alleged that Modi disliked his native Gujarati food and was fond of Taiwanese mushrooms.

He said, "Though the Prime Minister claims to be a common man, he is not so. He might claim his love for Gujarat but he dislikes Gujarati food. So, he eats imported mushrooms from Taiwan priced at around Rs 80,000 (US$1,100) a kilogram," he said.

The second phase and the final stage of the elections to the state of Gujarat will be held on Dec. 14.

While the initial poll speeches revolved around issues like development, uplifting backward castes, pushing for better infrastructure in the state and criticizing the government’s policies, the rhetoric has come down to vicious personal attacks.

Since 2015, elections in India have presumed newfound importance because of two reasons. First, BJP’s fortunes have been shining ever since 2014 General Elections. In the five-state election in 2016, BJP’s extraordinary performance fostered their aspiration for what the party leadership had labeled Congress-mukt (free) Bharat.

Second, Congress was (is) facing its worst electoral phase since its conception. Rout after rout coupled with weak higher leadership has hurt the party more than ever.



Alpesh Thakur