  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/14 11:24
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 24 6 .800
Toronto 17 8 .680
New York 14 13 .519
Philadelphia 14 13 .519
Brooklyn 11 15 .423 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 15 13 .536
Miami 13 14 .481
Charlotte 10 16 .385 4
Orlando 11 18 .379
Atlanta 6 21 .222
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 20 8 .714
Milwaukee 15 11 .577 4
Indiana 16 12 .571 4
Detroit 14 13 .519
Chicago 7 20 .259 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 4 .840
San Antonio 19 9 .679
New Orleans 15 14 .517 8
Memphis 8 20 .286 14½
Dallas 8 20 .286 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 12 .571
Denver 15 13 .536 1
Portland 14 13 .519
Oklahoma City 13 14 .481
Utah 13 15 .464 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 22 6 .786
L.A. Clippers 11 15 .423 10
L.A. Lakers 10 16 .385 11
Sacramento 9 18 .333 12½
Phoenix 9 20 .310 13½

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 123, Atlanta 114

Denver 103, Detroit 84

New York 113, L.A. Lakers 109, OT

Brooklyn 103, Washington 98

Dallas 95, San Antonio 89

Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 112, OT

Sacramento 99, Phoenix 92

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Clippers 106, Orlando 95

Oklahoma City 100, Indiana 95

Washington 93, Memphis 87

Boston 124, Denver 118

Portland 102, Miami 95

Chicago 103, Utah 100

New Orleans 115, Milwaukee 108

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.