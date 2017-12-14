Bradley Beal, John Wall lead Wizards past Grizzlies, 93-87

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 18 points and John Wall had 13 in his return from a sore knee to help the Washington Wizards hold off the Memphis Grizzlies 93-87 on Wednesday night.

Beal scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three 3-pointers. Otto Porter Jr. added 14 points, and Marcin Gortat had 12.

Wall missed nine games, with Washington going 4-5 in his absence.

After the Grizzlies took their first lead of the night, 67-65, on James Ennis III's 3-pointer with 8:53 left to play, Washington responded with a 13-0 run and Memphis got no closer than 83-80 the rest of the way.

Andrew Harrison led Memphis with 20 points, JaMychal Green had 15 points and15 rebounds, and Marc Gasol had 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Grizzlies have lost five straight and 16 out of 17.

Memphis erased most of an 11-point deficit to pull to 29-27 in the second quarter when Wall got hot.

His drive to the basket made it 31-27. He hit a corner 3 and followed by a driving dunk and a long 2-pointer to cap his personal 9-0 run and Washington eventually led 41-29 at halftime.

The Wizards built the lead to 17 early in the third quarter, but Memphis rallied and Ben McLemore's 3-pointer tied it at 62 early in the fourth.

Memphis was without guard Tyreke Evans. The Grizzlies' second-leading scorer was held out after experiencing right hip soreness during pregame warm-up.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Scored a season-low 12 points in the first quarter and season-low 29 in first half. ... Have lost first 10 vs. Eastern Conference, the franchise's skid longest since losing the first 11 in 1996-97. ... Have dropped their last four visits to Washington.

Wizards: Missed 13 of 22 free throws. ... F Markieff Morris was a late scratch with a sore right hip. ... C Ian Mahinmi missed his second straight game with a sore right hip. ... The 12-first quarter points were the fewest the Wizards have allowed in any quarter this season.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball