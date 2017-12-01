Trilateral Dialogue on security in East Asia hosted in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Taipei on Dec. 13, a special conference on security in East Asia, sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held in Taipei.

The “Taiwan-US-Japan Trilateral Security Dialogue” was co-hosted by three foundations representing each country involved; the Prospect Foundation from Taiwan, the Heritage Foundation from the USA, and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation from Japan.

The event hosted a number of prominent guest speakers who came together to consider the status of relations between the three countries in regards to regional security. Speakers all sought to reaffirm the friendship of the nations involved, while also addressing challenges and opportunities facing the region moving forward.

The event welcomed lawmakers, academics, and consultants involved in the energy and defense industries, to come together to discuss strategies and concerns related to maintaining peace and safety in East Asia.

The event opened with remarks from the Prospect Foundation Chairman, Tan-sun Chen followed by a welcome address from the Minister of Foreign Affairs David Tawei Lee.

The Vice President of Taiwan Chein-jen Chen then welcomed the guests and participants. The Vice President remarked that Taiwan is looking forward to the Trump Administration’s implementation of a new Indo-Pacific strategy to ensure peace and prosperity.

The Vice President also commented on the formation of the CPTPP initiative, stating that there were plenty of benefits and opportunities to realize with the Japanese–led trade partnership moving forward.

The CPTPP plan is a newly proposed trade partnership organized in lieu of the original TPP trade alliance that was scuttled in early 2017 when the Trump administration withdrew from talks in the interests of American businesses and workers.

The first session of the conference held a talk between current and former lawmakers from Japan, Taiwan and the USA, each providing a crucial perspective on the current status of bilateral and trilateral relations.

Major issues that were addressed were North Korea’s belligerence and continued development of nuclear weapons, as well as China’s rise as a maritime power and the pressure this was creating in the East Asian region.

The One Belt One Road initiative of China was also discussed both as a sign of China’s growing reliance on neighboring national economies; their industries, resources and markets; as well as an indicator of China's growing tension with its geographic neighbors and the roadblocks it may face in its goal of achieving regional hegemony.

Another key guest, former White House official Reince Priebus also spoke later in the day. Preibus commented on the recent passing of the NDAA legislation which reaffirms US support for a free and democratic Taiwan.



Reince Priebus and Taiwan VP Chien-jen Chen (Image: CNA)