Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 14 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ma Ying-jeou sues Taipei chief prosecutor for leaking secrets
@China Times: U.S. experts predict low chance for Taiwan port calls by U.S. military vessels
@Liberty Times: Ma instructs NT$480 million price reduction in sale of CTV by KMT
@Apple Daily: Entertainer Kelly Huang disowned by mother-in-law due to infertility
@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai subsidiary to list in China
@Commercial Times: Taiwanese, Chinese financial supervisory agencies show first sign of breaking ice since President Tsai Ing-wen took office
