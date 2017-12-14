Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 14 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Ma Ying-jeou sues Taipei chief prosecutor for leaking secrets



@China Times: U.S. experts predict low chance for Taiwan port calls by U.S. military vessels



@Liberty Times: Ma instructs NT$480 million price reduction in sale of CTV by KMT



@Apple Daily: Entertainer Kelly Huang disowned by mother-in-law due to infertility



@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai subsidiary to list in China



@Commercial Times: Taiwanese, Chinese financial supervisory agencies show first sign of breaking ice since President Tsai Ing-wen took office



