Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 14, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/14 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 14 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ma Ying-jeou sues Taipei chief prosecutor for leaking secrets

@China Times: U.S. experts predict low chance for Taiwan port calls by U.S. military vessels

@Liberty Times: Ma instructs NT$480 million price reduction in sale of CTV by KMT

@Apple Daily: Entertainer Kelly Huang disowned by mother-in-law due to infertility

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai subsidiary to list in China

@Commercial Times: Taiwanese, Chinese financial supervisory agencies show first sign of breaking ice since President Tsai Ing-wen took office

 
