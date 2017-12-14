  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Tai Tzu Ying prevails in a three-game encounter to defeat China's Chen Yu-fei

World No. 1 beats Chen in Dubai World Superseries Finals

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/14 09:44

Image from Tai Tzu-ying Official Facebook Fanpage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- In the final singles match on Wednesday,  World No 1 Tai Tzu-ying took on Chen Yufei from China.

Chen was at a 5-point advantage at the 3rd match. However, Tai won successive points to reduce Chen's lead and earned the deciding match point.

The total prize money for the BWF World Superseries finals is US$1 million. Only the top 8 players in the Superseries rankings will be invited for the Superseries Finals. The players will be divided into two groups, and the top 2 players will be able to enter the finals and compete for the championship title.

Taiwan's representatives for Dubai Superseries Finals include Tai Tzu-ying, Zhou Tian-cheng, the Li Duo (Li Yang and Li Zhe-hui) and the women's double Hsu Ya-ching and Wu Ti-jung. 

Tai will be playing against world ranking No. 6 Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand today, December 14, at 5 p.m. 

 
Tai Tzu Ying
Chen Yu-fei
Zhou tian-cheng
Ratchanok Intanon

RELATED ARTICLES

World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying beats PV Sindhu in Hong Kong Open to win Champion Title
2017/11/27 11:45
Tai Tzu-ying's world ranking remains unchanged. 
2017/11/03 16:24
World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying beats Akane Yamaguchi in French Open to win Champion Title
2017/10/30 10:23
Shuttler Tai Tzu-ying among star attractions at PBL auction
2017/10/11 18:14
Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins another Universiade gold
2017/08/29 20:37