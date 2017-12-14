California lawmaker faces claims his hugs were inappropriate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Democratic California state senator is facing allegations he inappropriately hugged three of his female colleagues, a newspaper reported Wednesday

Sen. Bob Hertzberg of Los Angeles is proudly known for hugging, once passing out pins reading "I was hugged by Assemblyman Bob Hertzberg."

The Sacramento Bee reported former Republican Assemblywoman Linda Halderman said Hertzberg hugged her for prolonged periods even after she said it made her uncomfortable. She said one hug felt sexual and "gross."

Two current lawmakers also described hugs that made them uncomfortable but The Bee did not publish their names because they said they wanted to maintain their anonymity.

Katie Hanzlik, Hertzberg's spokeswoman, said Hertzberg hugs people to connect with them but "respects that not everyone shares the same sentiment."

The allegations emerged as the California Legislature struggles with repeated claims of sexual misconduct that already prompted two Assembly Democrats to resign.

This story has been corrected to show Hertzberg's spokeswoman's name is Katie Hanzlik, not Havlik.