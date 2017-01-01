  1. Home
Taiwan's Yushan sees more snow accumulation

Yushan saw snowfall early Thursday morning, with more snow likely as new cold front arrives over the weekend

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/14 09:29

Snow on Yushan weather station. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reports that Yushan, Taiwan's tallest peak, saw more snow accumulation early this morning (Dec. 14), with more likely on the way as another cold air front approaches. 

Between 4:01 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. this morning, .5 centimeters of snow was reported falling on the weather station on Yushan, all of which remained on the ground, according to the CWB. 

The snow fell as temperatures dropped and moisture in the air increased from a northeast monsoon which also caused heavy rain in northern and eastern Taiwan yesterday.

The CWB said that another cold air front will arrive in Taiwan on Saturday (Dec. 16) and by more snow could fall in mountainous areas of Taiwan including Yushan and Hehuanshan by Tuesday (Dec. 19).

Low temperatures in northern Taiwan will range between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, central Taiwan will see lows between 15 and 16 degrees, and the southern part of the country will see lows from 17 to 19 degrees. The skies over Keelung and Yilan will be cloudy with rain and partly cloudy in Taipei, Hualien County and Taitung County with occasional rain, while the rest of Taiwan proper will be sunny.


(CWB image)


(CWB image)


(CWB image)


(CWB image)
