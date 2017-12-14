  1. Home
PBS suspends distribution of Smiley show for misconduct

By  Associated Press
2017/12/14 08:41

FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. PBS says it has suspended dis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PBS says it has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley's talk show after an independent investigation uncovered "multiple, credible allegations" of misconduct by its host.

The broadcaster said in a statement Wednesday that it hired a law firm to investigate "troubling allegations" about Smiley and that its findings prompted the indefinite suspension.

A representative for PBS declined to specify the nature of the allegations against Smiley, but said the investigation included interviews with him and "witnesses."

Smiley's nightly program has aired on PBS since 2004. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.