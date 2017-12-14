Celebrations planned to honor San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — People will be able to pay their respects to San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee on Friday, when his body will lie in repose at City Hall. The casket will be closed.

City officials will also honor Lee with a memorial celebration on Sunday at City Hall.

Lee died Tuesday after collapsing at a supermarket Monday night. The city's first Asian-American mayor was 65. No cause has been given for his death, though an autopsy is pending.

Lee was a civil rights activist and longtime city bureaucrat who presided over a period of remarkable economic growth but deepening economic disparity in San Francisco.

He was elected in 2011 and 2015 after being appointed to serve the remainder of former Mayor Gavin Newsom's term in 2011.