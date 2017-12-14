WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Another win, another record for rampant Premier League leader Manchester City. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 726 words, photos. With separates.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CYC--DOPING-FROOME

PARIS — Chris Froome failed a doping test during the Spanish Vuelta in September and is facing a suspension from cycling ahead of his attempt to win a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title next year. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 879 words, photos.

CYC--DOPING-FROOME'S ASTHMA

LONDON — Chris Froome knows how little trust there is in his sport. "People will forever be suspicious because of cycling's history," the five-time Tour de France champion told The Times of London earlier this year. "I completely get it. They have a right to be." By Rob Harris. SENT: 821 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-HOCKEY

MOSCOW — The president of the Kontinental Hockey League said Wednesday he is waiting to find out how many Russians will be banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics before deciding if he will allow his players to compete in South Korea. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 370 words, photos.

US--FIFA INVESTIGATION-TRIAL

NEW YORK — Three former South American soccer officials charged in the FIFA corruption scandal made a fortune off bribes in exchange for rigging the process for awarding lucrative commercial contracts to the sport's biggest tournaments, a prosecutor said in closing arguments at their U.S. trial. By Tom Hays. SENT: 585 words, photos.

CRI--ASHES-MATCH-FIXING

PERTH, Australia — Cricket Australia says it will cooperate with the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit investigation into a British newspaper report that bookmakers have offered to fix parts of the third Ashes test between Australia and England that begins Thursday in Perth. SENT: 193 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--AL JAZIRA-REAL MADRID

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Gareth Bale scored an 81st-minute winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Emirates club Al Jazira 2-1 on Wednesday and reach the Club World Cup final. SENT: 505 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski's goal was enough for Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to beat last-place Cologne 1-0 at home on Wednesday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 484 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — AC Milan will play rival Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup after beating Hellas Verona 3-0 on Wednesday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 403 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain reached the League Cup quarterfinals after winning 4-2 at Strasbourg on Wednesday. SENT: 255 words.

Also:

— SOC--LAZIO-IMMOBILE. Lazio forward Immobile handed 1-match ban and fine. SENT: 160 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA

MOHALI, India — Rohit Sharma hit his third double hundred in ODI cricket Wednesday as India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs and leveled the three-match series at 1-1. SENT: 445 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--LPGA TOUR

The LPGA Tour is adding two tournaments in California next year as part of a 34-tournament schedule that offers a record $68.75 million in prize money. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 479 words.

Also:

— GLF--WALKER CUP-CROSBY. Nathaniel Crosby appointed US captain for Walker Cup. SENT: 123 words.

BOXING:

BOX--HORN-CORCORAN

BRISBANE, Australia — Jeff Horn followed up his contentious WBO welterweight title win over Manny Pacquiao with a successful first defense against Gary Corcoran. Now he's heading to America. By John Pye. SENT: 566 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL TRAINING. Americans Goldberg and Maple 1-2 in Val Gardena DH training. SENT: 174 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.