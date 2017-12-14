3rd Ashes test hit by reports of match-fixing, ICC to probe

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Cricket Australia says it will cooperate with the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit investigation into a British newspaper report that bookmakers have offered to fix parts of the third Ashes test between Australia and England that begins Thursday in Perth.

The Sun newspaper in Britain published purported evidence of bookmakers offering to sell details of rigged periods of play for betting purposes, so-called spot fixing.

"Before match, I will tell you this over, this runs and then you have to put all the bets on that over," a man, who the newspaper claims is a bookmaker, says in undercover video footage.

During the video, information on fixes are heard to be worth around $150,000.

There is also mention of fixing "four to five" Big Bash League matches in the Australian Twenty20 domestic competition.

The ICC said "we take all allegations of corruption seriously and welcome The Sun's offer to share this information."

Cricket Australia said the allegations "are of serious concern. Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach against anybody trying to bring the game into disrepute (and we) will co-operate fully with any ICC anti-corruption unit investigation."

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0.