PSG into League Cup quarterfinals; Nice and Montpellier win

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain reached the League Cup quarterfinals after winning 4-2 at Strasbourg on Wednesday.

PSG, which has won the past four editions, was keen to prove a point after Strasbourg ended its unbeaten start to the season with a league win earlier this month.

Strasbourg beat PSG 2-1 at home on Dec. 2 but it was a different story this time.

PSG was 2-0 up after 25 minutes thanks to an own goal from defender Yoann Salmier and an effort from Argentina winger Angel Di Maria.

Midfielder Jeremy Grimm pulled a goal back in the 36th minute. But Brazil full back Dani Alves and Germany midfielder Julian Draxler added second-half goals to make it 4-1. Veteran forward Jeremy Blayac then grabbed a consolation goal for Strasbourg in the 88th.

Meanwhile, striker Mario Balotelli's 15th goal in 20 games this season helped Nice win away to Lille. The match finished 1-1 after extra time but Nice won on penalties.

Veteran striker Souleymane Camara netted twice as Montpellier won 4-1 at home against a Lyon side resting regulars ahead of Sunday's league game at Marseille.

Marseille also went out, losing in a penalty shootout away to Rennes after the match finished 2-2.

Elsewhere, first-division Amiens beat second-division Tours 2-1 at home.

Angers, Monaco and Toulouse all won on Tuesday.

The draw for the quarters, to be held on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, was made shortly after Wednesday's matches.

PSG goes to Amiens and Nice hosts Monaco; while Angers hosts Montpellier and Toulouse visits Rennes.