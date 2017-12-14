  1. Home
Lukaku ends Premier League drought, United beats Bournemouth

By  Associated Press
2017/12/14

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Romelu Lukaku ended a four-game run without scoring in the Premier League to help Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The striker headed in the only goal after 25 minutes on a night of heavy rain and sleet at Old Trafford.

Substitute Marcus Rashford later hit the bar but it was an otherwise subdued performance from United, which needed goalkeeper David de Gea to make a string of fine saves.

It was a swift recovery for United from Sunday's derby loss to Manchester City. Jose Mourinho's team remains 11 points behind City, which won 4-0 at Swansea.

