WTO summit ends without substantial deals after US criticism

By  Associated Press
2017/12/14 06:05

A delegate takes a selfie before the closing ceremony of the Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednes

World Trade Ministerial Conference President Susana Malcorra talks during the closing ceremony of the WTO ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Arge

World Trade Organization Director General Roberto Azevedo, left, and WTO Ministerial Conference President Susana Malcorra talk during the closing cere

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A World Trade Organization conference dampened from the start by criticism from the United States has ended without any substantial agreements.

The ministerial-level meeting that wrapped up Wednesday in Argentina's capital addressed trade issues involving food and agriculture, e-commerce and fisheries subsidies.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said he is disappointed by the lack of results.

The U.S. was long a top WTO advocate, but President Donald Trump has scaled back U.S. leadership in the trade body.

The meeting began on a sour note when U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Monday that the WTO is losing its focus on trade negotiations.

The 164-nation WTO works to bring down trade barriers and resolve disputes. It needs the agreement of all members to reach deals.