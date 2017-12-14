Manchester City racks up record 15th straight league win

Another win, another record for rampant Premier League leader Manchester City.

And this one might be the most impressive of the lot.

By beating Swansea 4-0 on Wednesday, City racked up its 15th straight victory — a feat never achieved in the 129-year history of England's top division.

Second-place Manchester United also won, beating Bournemouth 1-0 through Romelu Lukaku's goal to keep the gap at the top to 11 points, but chasing down its cross-town rival looks to be a forlorn hope at this rate.

City is unbeaten after 17 games and has now scored 52 goals, the latest coming at Liberty Stadium through David Silva (2), Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero against last-place Swansea.

With Liverpool held 0-0 at home by West Bromwich Albion for a second straight draw at Anfield, Tottenham climbed back into fourth place — the final Champions League qualifying spot — thanks to a 2-0 win over Brighton.

Arsenal also drew 0-0, at West Ham.

In the other games, Leicester manager Claude Puel enjoyed his return to Southampton, where he was fired in the offseason, as his new team won 4-1, and Everton won 1-0 at Newcastle.

