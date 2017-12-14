Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announce Argonauts deal

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is adding the Grey Cup champion Argonauts to its Toronto sports portfolio.

Already the owner of the NHL's Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors and MLS' Toronto FC, MLSE said Wednesday it has an agreement to buy the Canadian Football League team.

There already was some cross-ownership. MLSE Chairman Larry Tanenbaum's holding company, the Kilmer Group, jointly owning the Argonauts with Bell Canada. Plus the Argos play at MLSE-operated BMO Field, home to the newly crowned MLS champion Toronto FC.

The sale is expected to close in January, pending approval from the CFL board of governors.

Founded in 1873, the Argonauts are the oldest continuously operated professional football team in North America.