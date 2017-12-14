Lewandowski scores only goal as Bayern beats Cologne

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski's goal was enough for Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to beat last-place Cologne 1-0 at home on Wednesday.

Bayern leads second-place Schalke by nine points after 16 rounds with Lewandowski extending his league-leading tally to 15 goals in 16 games.

Winless Cologne, which had already made the worst start by any team since the Bundesliga began in 1963, held Bayern scoreless in the first half, leading to whistles from some home fans at the break.

It took an hour for Bayern to finally get through Cologne's defense. Jerome Boateng chipped the ball over the top and Thomas Mueller cushioned the ball back with a header for Lewandowski to volley past Timo Horn from close range.

The visitors discarded their caution and pushed for an equalizer. Lukas Kluenter came closest late on when he drew a brilliant save from Tom Starke.

All the home sides won Wednesday. Schalke reclaimed second place with a 3-2 win over Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen moved fourth with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen, and Hertha Berlin defeated Hannover 3-1.