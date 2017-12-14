Rooney adds to Newcastle's pain by clinching win for Everton

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney's 10th goal of the season for Everton condemned Newcastle to a seventh loss in eight Premier League matches on Wednesday.

Rooney, who rejoined Everton from Manchester United in the offseason, clinched Everton's 1-0 win in the 27th minute when he pounced on goalkeeper Karl Darlow's error.

It was Everton's first away win of the season, with the Merseyside club's last success on the road coming in January.

Sam Allardyce, who was fired by Newcastle in 2008 after eight months in charge, extended his unbeaten start as manager of 10th-place Everton to four games.

Newcastle, which is a point above the relegation zone in 16th, had Jonjo Shelvey sent off in stoppage time.