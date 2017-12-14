Trump's Alabama evolution _ a tale told in tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump likes to trumpet his opinions on Twitter, even when they change dramatically. He put his presidential weight behind two different candidates for the U.S. Senate from Alabama, and both lost. A look at Trump's tweets over the course of the race:

BEFORE AUG. 15 PRIMARY

Aug. 14

"Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement. He is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement."

Aug. 15

"Big day in Alabama. Vote for Luther Strange, he will be great!"

__

DAY AFTER PRIMARY LEADS TO SEPT. 26 RUNOFF BETWEEN STRANGE AND ROY MOORE

Aug. 16

"Wow, Senator Luther Strange picked up a lot of additional support since my endorsement. Now in September runoff. Strong on Wall & Crime!"

Sept. 20

"Looking forward to Friday night in the Great State of Alabama. I am supporting 'Big' Luther Strange because he was so loyal & helpful to me!"

__

AFTER STRANGE LOSES TO MOORE IN SEPT. 26 GOP RUNOFF

Sept. 27

"Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA!"

__

THE WASHINGTON POST REPORTS ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT AGAINST MOORE ON NOV. 9

Dec. 8

"LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already. The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He's bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military. VOTE ROY MOORE!"

Dec. 12

"The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE!"

__

MOORE LOSES DEC. 12 SPECIAL ELECTION TO DEMOCRAT DOUG JONES

Dec. 13

"The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!"