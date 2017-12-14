GOP's Shelby played key role in Democrats' Alabama victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Credit six-term Republican Sen. Richard Shelby for Democrat Doug Jones' shocking win in Alabama.

That's according to senators from both parties.

Shelby, Alabama's senior senator and the state's most influential official, publicly opposed GOP nominee Roy Moore. He declared before the election that "the state of Alabama deserves better" than a former judge accused of sexual contact with teenage girls decades ago.

A former Democrat, Shelby announced weeks before the election that he had already cast an absentee ballot for another, unspecified Republican.

Jones beat Moore by more than 20,000 votes in a race in which some 22,000 write-in votes were cast.