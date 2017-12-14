City beats Swansea 4-0 for record 15th straight league win

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — David Silva scored twice to help Premier League leader Manchester City beat last-place Swansea 4-0 on Wednesday for a 15th straight victory, a record run in England's top flight.

Kevin De Bruyne curled in a shot from a free kick between Silva's goals and Sergio Aguero added the fourth as City turned on the style in south Wales, ensuring there would be no drop-off three days after winning the Manchester derby.

City is setting new standards this season, having won every league game since the 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Aug. 21. This triumph took Pep Guardiola's side's goal tally to 52 for the season — an average of better than three a game — and they have scored three or more goals in a game on eight occasions.

Silva deftly flicked home from close range, following a cross from Bernardo Silva, to give City the lead in the 27th minute.

De Bruyne made it 2-0 seven minutes later when he bent in a free kick from the left wing that evaded everyone in the area and found the net.

Swansea brought on Tammy Abraham for the second half as a third striker, but that just gave City more space to attack.

The third goal was the highlight, Silva exchanging passes with Raheem Sterling before chipping goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski for his second goal in the 52nd.

Sergio Aguero was dangerous all night and he got his goal in the 85th when he collected a pass from substitute Yaya Toure, drove at the heart of Swansea's defense, and shot low into the far corner from an acute angle.

City had been level on 14 straight wins with Arsenal, which achieved its run across two seasons from February to August 2002.