NTSB investigates Delta plane that nearly landed on taxiway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators say they're probing an incident in which a Delta Air Lines plane nearly landed on a taxiway that was occupied by another plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it has opened an investigation into the Nov. 29 incident. Delta flight 2196 had been cleared to land and initially lined up with a runway, but then veered left and lined up with a taxiway where another plane was waiting. The Boeing B737 descended to about 100 feet off the ground before aborting the landing and circling back for another try.

The board says that despite the low altitude the Delta plane didn't fly over the top of the plane on the taxiway.

Delta officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.