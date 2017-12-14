Finisar and Caterpillar jump while Diebold and Lumentum fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Finisar Corp., up $4.41 to $23.71
Apple is making a $390 million investment in the company so it can make more lasers used in facial recognition technology.
Western Digital Corp., up $1.86 to $83.63
The hard drive maker resolved a patent dispute and other issues surrounding Toshiba's sale of its flash memory business.
Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $1.47 to $50.28
The optical networking products maker slumped after Apple's investment in a competitor.
Diebold Nixdorf Inc., down 50 cents to $18
The ATM and security systems company said CEO Andreas Mattes resigned.
Overstock.com Inc., up $7.45 to $60.90
CEO and top shareholder Patrick Byrne told the Financial Times he may sell the company to fund a blockchain venture.
Honeywell International Inc., up $2.06 to $155.80
The industrial conglomerate raised its annual profit forecast and said fourth quarter sales have been strong.
Eli Lilly & Co., up $1.18 to $87.89
Investors were pleased with the drugmaker's forecasts for 2018.
Caterpillar Inc., up $5.15 to $148.57
The construction equipment maker updated investors about its sales in October and November.