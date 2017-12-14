NBA selects Indianapolis to host 2021 All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA has chosen Indianapolis to host the 2021 All-Star Game.

Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement Wednesday just hours before Paul George returned to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time since the Pacers traded him to Oklahoma City last summer.

The only other time Indiana has hosted All-Star weekend was in 1985 when the game was played at the RCA Dome.

Larry Bird hand-delivered the latest bid in New York City seven months ago. The Pacers plan to use their home arena as well as Lucas Oil Stadium, which is just a short walk away. Fan festivities will be held at the city's nearby convention center.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball